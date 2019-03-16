Home
Barry ROBINSON

Notice Condolences

Barry ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON Barry Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

14th March 2019

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved husband of Ellen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Darlene, David and Debbie, Peter, and Leanne (dec'd). Loving grandad of Nathan, Ashlea, Carlie, Mitchell, Matthew, Nicholas, Cameron, Joshua, Alex. Loved son of the late Effie and Keith.



Family and Friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 21st March 2019, commencing at 2.30 pm



'A kind and loving Man'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
