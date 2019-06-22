|
SINCLAIR Barry Leslie "Bazz" Passed away 17.06.2019 Aged 60 Years after a brave struggle with cancer Late of Bellbird Beloved husband of LYNETTE. Loving father and father-in-law to BREE and DANIEL, and DREW. Much loved Pa to JACKSON and CHARLI. A dear brother to ROBERT and twin brother to BARBARA. A loving uncle and great uncle to their families. A loved member of the SINCLAIR and EWING families. Family and friends of BAZZ are warmly invited to his Funeral Service in the Auditorium of the Cessnock Leagues Club this WEDNESDAY, 26.06.2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Coalfields Palliative Care may be left at the service. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019