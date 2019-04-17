|
|
SWEENEY Barry William "Bluey" Passed away peacefully 12.04.2019 Aged 81 Years Late of Abermain Beloved husband of MARGARET. Loving father and father-in-law to RAY and MAREE, STEPHEN (dec'd) and ROSLYN, CHERYL and WAYNE. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their families. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the SWEENEY and BENDER families. Family and Friends of BLUEY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this THURSDAY, 18.4.2019 at 1:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019