Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry SWEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry William "Bluey" SWEENEY

Notice Condolences

Barry William "Bluey" SWEENEY Notice
SWEENEY Barry William "Bluey" Passed away peacefully 12.04.2019 Aged 81 Years Late of Abermain Beloved husband of MARGARET. Loving father and father-in-law to RAY and MAREE, STEPHEN (dec'd) and ROSLYN, CHERYL and WAYNE. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their families. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the SWEENEY and BENDER families. Family and Friends of BLUEY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this THURSDAY, 18.4.2019 at 1:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.