Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for BASIL DE LORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BASIL DE LORE

Notice Condolences

BASIL DE LORE Notice
DE LORE BASIL Late of Charlestown

Passed Away

11th May 2019

Aged 94 years



Dearly loved husband of Bernie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lee and Sharron, Julie, Carol and Mark, Pete and Rob. Loving Pop to all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren and their families. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



Family and friends of Basil are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 16th May 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.