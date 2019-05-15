|
|
DE LORE BASIL Late of Charlestown
Passed Away
11th May 2019
Aged 94 years
Dearly loved husband of Bernie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lee and Sharron, Julie, Carol and Mark, Pete and Rob. Loving Pop to all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren and their families. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends of Basil are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 16th May 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019