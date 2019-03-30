Home
Services
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Resources
More Obituaries for BEN VAN DELFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEN VAN DELFT

Notice Condolences

BEN VAN DELFT Notice
VAN DELFT BEN Aged 36 years

of Carrington

formerly of Wagga Wagga

Much loved husband and soul mate of MEL, cherished son of MICHAEL (dec), SANDY and GARRY. Loving brother and best friend of CARLY, loving brother of JYE and brother in law of IAN. BEN will be sorely missed by the VAN DELFT and CASE families and all who knew him.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Saint Paul's Anglican Church, Maitland Street, Stockton on FRIDAY 5th April, 2019 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Stockton Cemetery Land Care group may be left at the Church.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.