ORR Benjamin Morris "Ben" Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family 09.05.2019 Aged 87 Years Late of Westhaven Masonic Hostel Formerly of Vineyard Grove and West Cessnock Beloved husband of NOREEN. Loving father and father-in-law to PHILLIP and VICKY, ELIZABETH and STEPHEN. A devoted grandfather and great grandfather to their FAMILIES. A loved and respected member of the ORR and MARTENS FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BEN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this MONDAY, 13.05.2019 at 11:00am. In Lieu of flowers donations to the National Heart Foundation may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019