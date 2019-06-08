Home
WILSON Benjamin Wayne Late of Argenton

Passed away

31st May 2019

Aged 30 years



Dearly loved father of Charlotte. Treasured son of Darrell and Carolyn. Much loved brother of Chris and Zac. An adored grandson, nephew, cousin and mate to many.



The family and friends of Ben are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Wednesday 12th June 2019, service commencing at 10.00am.



in lieu of flowers, donations to 'Beyond Blue' can be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
