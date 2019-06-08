|
|
WILSON Benjamin Wayne Late of Argenton
Passed away
31st May 2019
Aged 30 years
Dearly loved father of Charlotte. Treasured son of Darrell and Carolyn. Much loved brother of Chris and Zac. An adored grandson, nephew, cousin and mate to many.
The family and friends of Ben are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Wednesday 12th June 2019, service commencing at 10.00am.
in lieu of flowers, donations to 'Beyond Blue' can be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019