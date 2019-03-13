Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for BERENICE ROSSETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERENICE ROSSETTI

Notice Condolences

BERENICE ROSSETTI Notice
ROSSETTI BERENICE Late of Hamilton

Passed away peacefully

10th March 2019

surrounded by family

Aged 92 Years



Beloved wife of Peppino. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Aldo, Peter and Susan. Adored Nonna of Damian, Sarah, Matthew and Sian, Jay and Courtney. Bisnonna of Lily, Oliver, Blake, Ava, Tucker and Myles.



Relatives and friends of BERENICE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St, Hamilton on FRIDAY 15th March 2019 commencing at 9.30am. Following for interment at Sandgate Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Calvary Mercy Hospice can be made at this service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.