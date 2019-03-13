|
ROSSETTI BERENICE Late of Hamilton
Passed away peacefully
10th March 2019
surrounded by family
Aged 92 Years
Beloved wife of Peppino. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Aldo, Peter and Susan. Adored Nonna of Damian, Sarah, Matthew and Sian, Jay and Courtney. Bisnonna of Lily, Oliver, Blake, Ava, Tucker and Myles.
Relatives and friends of BERENICE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St, Hamilton on FRIDAY 15th March 2019 commencing at 9.30am. Following for interment at Sandgate Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Calvary Mercy Hospice can be made at this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 13, 2019