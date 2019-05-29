|
ANDREWS Bertie Arnold "Ting" Passed away 24.05.2019 Aged 71 Years Late of Mulbring Loving husband of KRISTINE. Much loved father of TONY and SHANE. Caring pop to NIKITA, ASHLEY, JUSTIN, MITCHELL, KANE and DAN. Great pop to JAXON. Loving brother and brother-in-law to LORRAINE, GLEN and KIM, dear uncle to their FAMILIES. A loved member of the ANDREWS and BAKER FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of BERTIE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Palmer St., Mulbring this FRIDAY, 31.05.2019 at 11:00am; thence for interment in the adjacent Church Cemetery. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019