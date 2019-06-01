Home
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope, New South Wales 2283
(02) 4950 5727
ANNETTS (White) Beryl 31.1.1932 - 26.5.2019



Dearly loved wife of Kenneth (dec.). Proud and loving mother and mother-in-law of Karen, Craig (dec.), and Lorraine. Adored Nanna of Joanne, Todd, Jennifer, Meredith, and Ashley. Treasured Great- Grandmother of nine. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gwen, Jim, Marge and Maureen and their families.



Aged 87 years



Beryl's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Chapel, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope, commencing at 10:00 am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019
