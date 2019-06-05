|
|
ELLIS Beryl Evelyn 31st May 2019
Late of Hamilton, formerly of Lambton.
Dearly loved wife of Geof (dec). Loving mother of Colleen Hosker (dec) and Marilyn Parkinson, mother-in-law to Barry (dec) and Brian. Adored grandmother of Scott, Steven, Leisha, Kelly, Kim, Matthew and Megan. Much loved great grandmother. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty, will be sadly missed by all their famiies.
Aged 91 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Beryl's life this Thursday 6th June 2019 commencing 11.00am at the Wesley Uniting Church, Beaumont Street, Hamilton
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 5 to June 6, 2019