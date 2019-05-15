|
LEWIS Beryl Joan Passed away 10.05.2019 Aged 90 Years Late of Tanilba Bay Formerly of Aberdare Beloved wife of TOMMY (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to FRANCES and BRUCE, CHRISTINE and BERNIE, MAXENE and PETER, and MARK. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to their families. A loved and respected member of the MANDERSON and LEWIS families. Family and Friends of BERYL are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the North Chapel of The Newcastle Crematorium, Anderson Drive, Beresfield TOMORROW, THURSDAY, 16.5.2019 at 1:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019