Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl JOAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl JOAN

Notice Condolences

Beryl JOAN Notice
LEWIS Beryl Joan Passed away 10.05.2019 Aged 90 Years Late of Tanilba Bay Formerly of Aberdare Beloved wife of TOMMY (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to FRANCES and BRUCE, CHRISTINE and BERNIE, MAXENE and PETER, and MARK. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to their families. A loved and respected member of the MANDERSON and LEWIS families. Family and Friends of BERYL are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the North Chapel of The Newcastle Crematorium, Anderson Drive, Beresfield TOMORROW, THURSDAY, 16.5.2019 at 1:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.