MARSH Beryl Christine 05.12.1938 - 11.05.2019 Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Lismore Base Hospital Surrounded by loving family Aged 80 years Loved and loving wife of Bill for almost 60 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Kerrie & Reg Smith, and Russell & Sonya Marsh. Cherished Grandma of Kate, Daniel, Matthew, Brenton, Adam and Nathan. Beryl was excitedly awaiting the arrival of her first great grandchild in 2 weeks. Adored sister of Marion. In keeping with Beryl's wishes a private family cremation has been held.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
