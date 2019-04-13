Home
Services
J G & E D Hawley
116 Dowling Street
Dungog, New South Wales 2420
4992 1572
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl BOWDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Olive BOWDEN

Notice Condolences

Beryl Olive BOWDEN Notice
BOWDEN BERYL OLIVE Passed away peacefully 10th April 2019 Late of Stroud Aged 93 years Dearly Loved wife of the late LLOYD BOWDEN. Loved mother & mother-in-law of LYNDELL & RICHARD DAVEY, ANNE & ROBERT FROST, TONY & LYNDELL BOWDEN. Much Loved nan and great nan of their families. Relatives and friends of BERYL are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St John's Anglican Church, Stroud TUESDAY (16.4.2019) at 11 o'clock. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog (02) 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.