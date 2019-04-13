|
BOWDEN BERYL OLIVE Passed away peacefully 10th April 2019 Late of Stroud Aged 93 years Dearly Loved wife of the late LLOYD BOWDEN. Loved mother & mother-in-law of LYNDELL & RICHARD DAVEY, ANNE & ROBERT FROST, TONY & LYNDELL BOWDEN. Much Loved nan and great nan of their families. Relatives and friends of BERYL are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St John's Anglican Church, Stroud TUESDAY (16.4.2019) at 11 o'clock. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog (02) 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019