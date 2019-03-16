Home
STARK (Clayton) Beryl Late of Belmont North

Passed peacefully

12th March 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved wife of William Clayton (dec'd), and Cecil Stark (dec'd). Much loved mother of Ron, Bob (dec'd), Patricia, Tony, Mark and Martin, and their partners.

Cherished Nan to 9 grandchildren.



The family and friends of Beryl are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Tuesday 19th March 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
