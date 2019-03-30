Home
ELLERINGTON (Lucas) Bette 21st March 2019 Late of Maroba, Waratah Formerly of Kotara Dearly loved wife of Rob (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lynn and Geoff, Gai and Greg. Adored Grammas and Gras of Keely, Ryan and Elise. Will be sadly missed by the Blain, Cowperthwaite, Lucas, Spinaze and Carlin families Aged 90 Years Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Bette's Life this Monday, 1st April 2019 commencing 2.00pm at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 101 Joslin Street, Kotara. Please wear bright colours



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
