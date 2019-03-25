Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie ADAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie Margaret ADAM

Notice Condolences

Bettie Margaret ADAM Notice
ADAM (nee Moxey) Bettie Margaret Late of Maryland

Formerly Scone

Passed peacefully

22nd March 2019

Aged 86 years



Loving mother of Jane, Adrian and Catherine (dec'd). Cherished grandmother to Hannah, Ellie, Kai and Kyran. Sister and sister-in-law to Barrie and Virginia, Brenda and Frank (dec'd), Beverlie and Alan, Brian and Nancy, Wayne (dec'd) and Deirdre, Darryl and Lesley (dec'd).



Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service for Bettie, to be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Metcalfe St Wallsend, on Wednesday 27th March 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers, Bettie has requested that donations may be made to Cancer Council NSW at the church.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.