ADAM (nee Moxey) Bettie Margaret Late of Maryland
Formerly Scone
Passed peacefully
22nd March 2019
Aged 86 years
Loving mother of Jane, Adrian and Catherine (dec'd). Cherished grandmother to Hannah, Ellie, Kai and Kyran. Sister and sister-in-law to Barrie and Virginia, Brenda and Frank (dec'd), Beverlie and Alan, Brian and Nancy, Wayne (dec'd) and Deirdre, Darryl and Lesley (dec'd).
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service for Bettie, to be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Metcalfe St Wallsend, on Wednesday 27th March 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, Bettie has requested that donations may be made to Cancer Council NSW at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 25, 2019