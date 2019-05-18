|
|
DOSS BETTY CLARE Passed away peacefully 16th May 2019
Late of Bethel Aged Care, Waratah
Formerly of Warners Bay
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved wife of FRANK (dec'd) and JOHN (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of FRANK and LYN, ANNE and NEVILLE. Loving Nana of DAMIEN and NICOLE, AARON and IAN, LUKE and EMILY. Loved great Nana of SHELBY, COURTNEY, BROOKE, and GRACE.
The Relatives and Friends of BETTY are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St.,Broadmeadow this WEDNESDAY 22nd May 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019