BETTY FENWICK

Notice Condolences

BETTY FENWICK Notice
FENWICK BETTY Late of Edgeworth

Formerly of

New Lambton

Passed peacefully

2nd March 2019

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved mother of Brian Adams, Marie Ritter, Susan Smith (decd), June Whiteman, Robert Adams and their families. Loved sister, sister in law and aunt.



Family and friends of BETTY are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on FRIDAY 08/03/19 service commencing at 2.30pm



Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
