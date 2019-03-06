|
|
FENWICK BETTY Late of Edgeworth
Formerly of
New Lambton
Passed peacefully
2nd March 2019
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved mother of Brian Adams, Marie Ritter, Susan Smith (decd), June Whiteman, Robert Adams and their families. Loved sister, sister in law and aunt.
Family and friends of BETTY are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on FRIDAY 08/03/19 service commencing at 2.30pm
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019