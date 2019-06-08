|
RATLEY Betty Florence 5th June 2019
Aged 84 years
Of Stockton
Dearly loved wife of Des (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of George and Pauline, Robert and Aiyun, John and Helen, Diane and Mike. Loving Nan of Kate, Jason, Belinda, Melissa, and Andrew and their partners and Great Nan to her 8 great grandchildren. Loving sister to Sylvia and aunt to her families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend BETTY's Funeral Service to be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Cnr Church and Maitland Streets, Stockton on WEDNESDAY 12th June 2019 at 10.30am. A private interment will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019