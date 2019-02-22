Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty GRABHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (Sherwood) GRABHAM

Notice Condolences

Betty (Sherwood) GRABHAM Notice
GRABHAM (nee Sherwood) Betty Late of Booragul

Passed peacefully

19th February 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved wife of Reg (dec'd). Much loved mother of Scott and Narelle. A cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunty, great aunty, cousin and friend.



The family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 25th February 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.