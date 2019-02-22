|
GRABHAM (nee Sherwood) Betty Late of Booragul
Passed peacefully
19th February 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of Reg (dec'd). Much loved mother of Scott and Narelle. A cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunty, great aunty, cousin and friend.
The family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 25th February 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019