Grabham; Betty lt is with great sadness that Westlakes Access & Support Inc acknowledge the passing of MRS BETTY GRABHAM. BETTY was a founding and life member of the organisation and devoted her life to the care and welfare of people with disabilities. BETTY touched all with her dedication, support and wisdom and will be greatly missed by all associated with Westlakes Access & Support Inc. Funeral to be held at 2.30pm on 25 February 2019 at Pettigrew's Wallsend
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019