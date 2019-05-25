Home
HANCOCK (nee Bryant) Betty Irene Late of Cardiff

Passed peacefully

18th May 2019

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved wife of Henry (Harry). Much loved mother of Margaret, Judith (dec'd), John, and Brian. A cherished Nan to Jason, Owen, Leah, Ryan (dec'd), and Kyle, and a Great Nan to Lucas, Aaliyah and Isabella. An adored aunty, great aunty and great great aunty.



The family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 27th May 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
