ROSE (nee Reed) BETTY

Late of Tinonee Gardens,

Formerly of Beresfield and Waterloo

Passed away peacefully

8th March 2019

Aged 94 years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Diane, Dianne and Tom. Loving Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of BETTY are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 14th March 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
