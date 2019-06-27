|
Foster Beverley Ann Nee Jackson Aged 80 years Late of Woodlands Lodge, Wallsend Formally of Devon Street Wallsend Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Woodlands Lodge. Dearly loved wife Ronald Ernest Foster. Much loved mother and mother- in-law to Mark, Paul and Jo, Trish and Steve, Stephen and Charmain, Shane and Cath, Mandy and Pete, and grandmother and great grandmother. Daughter of the late Tom and Mary Jackson. Daughter-in-law of the late Marie and Bill Reay. Sister of the late Eileen and Patricia Jackson, Anne Thornton, Richard Waterpipe-Jackson and Colleen Moore. Sister-in-law to Joyce and Lionel Godsal, and Peter (dec) and Marilyn Reay, and Aunt. The family and friends of Bev are warmly invited to attend a warm celebration of her life to be held in St Patricks Church Wallsend this Friday on 28th June 2019, service commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 27 to June 28, 2019