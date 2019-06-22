|
|
SMITH BEVERLEY JUNE "BEV" Late of Jesmond Grove Formerly of Elermore Vale and Edgeworth Aged 87 Years Former member of Alder Park Bowling Club Dearly beloved wife of BILL (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of NARELLE MURRAY and WARREN MILLWARD and ROBYNE TALBOT. Loving nan of LEWIS, MADELINE, GRAYSON and CONRAD. Loved sister of JACK BROWN (dec'd) and COLLEEN MACKENZIE (dec'd). Loved sister-in-law and aunt of the BROWN and SKETCHLEY families. In accordance with family wishes a private liturgy was held at St. Therese's Catholic Church, New Lambton on Wednesday 5th June, 2019 followed by an interment at Ryhope. Relatives, friends and carers are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service for BEV to be held at The Mercure, 109 Madison Drive, Charlestown, SUNDAY 30th June, 2019 commencing at 11.00am "A Touch of Class"
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 22 to June 26, 2019