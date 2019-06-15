Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Eileen GRAHAM

Notice Condolences

Blanche Eileen GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM (Bonnie) Blanche Eileen Late of Cardiff

Passed peacefully

13th June 2019

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Anne, Michael and Robyn, Dannie and Jan, Debra and Peter (dec'd), Lee-Anne and Ryan, and Scott. A cherished Nana, Great Nana and Great Great Nana. A much loved sister of Connie, and a loved aunt and cousin.



The family and friends of Bonnie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 20th June 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.