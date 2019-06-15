|
|
GRAHAM (Bonnie) Blanche Eileen Late of Cardiff
Passed peacefully
13th June 2019
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Anne, Michael and Robyn, Dannie and Jan, Debra and Peter (dec'd), Lee-Anne and Ryan, and Scott. A cherished Nana, Great Nana and Great Great Nana. A much loved sister of Connie, and a loved aunt and cousin.
The family and friends of Bonnie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 20th June 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019