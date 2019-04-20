Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for BRADLEY HEAFEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRADLEY JOHN JAMES HEAFEY

Notice Condolences

BRADLEY JOHN JAMES HEAFEY Notice
HEAFEY BRADLEY JOHN JAMES

Late of Edgeworth

Taken tragically

8th April 2019

Aged 23 years



Dearly loved son of John and Narelle. Adored father of Eli, and Kruz. Treasured brother of Krystel, Tiffany, Jayden, Reggie, Matthew, Emily, Mark, and Ryder. Loving grandson to Annette and John (dec'd), Margaret and William (both dec'd). Treasured friend to many. Loved nephew and cousin.



The Family and Friends of BRAD are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his short Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.