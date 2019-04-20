|
|
HEAFEY BRADLEY JOHN JAMES
Late of Edgeworth
Taken tragically
8th April 2019
Aged 23 years
Dearly loved son of John and Narelle. Adored father of Eli, and Kruz. Treasured brother of Krystel, Tiffany, Jayden, Reggie, Matthew, Emily, Mark, and Ryder. Loving grandson to Annette and John (dec'd), Margaret and William (both dec'd). Treasured friend to many. Loved nephew and cousin.
The Family and Friends of BRAD are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his short Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019