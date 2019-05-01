Home
BUDDEN Brenda Late of Hamilton Passed away peacefully 27.4.2019 Aged 85 Much loved mother of Craig, Jeffrey, Rodney, and Teresa. Adored grandmother to Tori, Tyson, Kane, Zack and Kiara. Cherished great grandmother to Zodamie and best friend to many. A service will be held to celebrate the life of Brenda on Thursday 2/5/2019 at Reflections Chapel, 36 Glendale drive, Glendale at 10 am She will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. Family would like to thank the staff at G1 at the JHH Hospital In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 1, 2019
