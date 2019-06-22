Home
More Obituaries for Brenda HOPKIN
Brenda HOPKIN

Brenda HOPKIN Notice
HOPKIN Brenda Late of

Belmont North

Passed peacefully

17th June 2019

Aged 76 years



Dearly loved wife of James. Much loved mother of Maree, David and Kellie. Adored grandma of Mitchell, Tahnika, Sean, Skye, Bailey and Brock. Great grandma of Ava.



Family and friends of Brenda are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 25th June 2019 commencing at 12.30pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
