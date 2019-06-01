|
|
BAKER BRENDA JOY Passed away suddenly 15th May 2019
Late of Gateshead
Aged 69 Years
Beloved wife of JOHN (dec'd). Cherished mother and mother in law of TROY, BELINDA and STEPHEN, SAMANTHA and THOMAS. Adored Nan and Ma of CATHERINE, CHRIS, CHASE, and ALEXANDER. Loving great Nan and Ma of MASON, and AMBERLEY.
The relatives and friends of BRENDA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this THURSDAY 6th June 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019