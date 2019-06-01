Home
Resources
More Obituaries for BRENDA BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRENDA JOY BAKER

Notice Condolences

BRENDA JOY BAKER Notice
BAKER BRENDA JOY Passed away suddenly 15th May 2019

Late of Gateshead

Aged 69 Years



Beloved wife of JOHN (dec'd). Cherished mother and mother in law of TROY, BELINDA and STEPHEN, SAMANTHA and THOMAS. Adored Nan and Ma of CATHERINE, CHRIS, CHASE, and ALEXANDER. Loving great Nan and Ma of MASON, and AMBERLEY.



The relatives and friends of BRENDA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this THURSDAY 6th June 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.