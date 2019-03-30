|
|
HUGO Brian Edward 'Porky / Splinter'
Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
27th March, 2019
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved husband of Denise. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen & Kevin, and Rodney. Loved and adored Pop of Tarni, and Blake. Cherished brother of Marion, brother-in-law and uncle of the Hugo, Handsaker, and Wilson families.
The family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 2nd April, 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Brian, donations to 'Calvary Mater Hospice' may be made at the service.
'Loved Forever
And Always'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019