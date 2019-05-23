|
|
FISHLOCK Brian Late of Mayfield West
Passed peacefully
13th May 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerrie, Kim and Andrew, Michael, Cathie and Scott, Toni and Bryan. Cherished Grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Younger brother and brother-in-law to George and Ruth.
The family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 24th May 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart Foundation, can be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2019