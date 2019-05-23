Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian FISHLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian FISHLOCK

Notice Condolences

Brian FISHLOCK Notice
FISHLOCK Brian Late of Mayfield West

Passed peacefully

13th May 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerrie, Kim and Andrew, Michael, Cathie and Scott, Toni and Bryan. Cherished Grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Younger brother and brother-in-law to George and Ruth.



The family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 24th May 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart Foundation, can be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.