NOLAN BRIAN JOHN Passed away peacefully 14th June 2019
Late of Kotara South
Aged 83 Years
Dearly loved husband of PATRICIA. Loving father and father in law of KATHY and GRAHAM, DENNIS and SIMONE, MARK and JILLIAN, DIANNE and LES, ANNETTE and BRETT, JOHN and NAIARA, MAREE and MATTHEW. Cherished Poppy to his 19 grandchildren: ADAM and ASHLEIGH, KATE, ELLEN, RACHEL, TOM, JARVIS, KANE, ALEX, JOSEPH, OLIVIA, ARIA, GEORGIA, JAMES, CLAIRE, MIREN, ETHAN, FINN, KAI, and NICK.
The relatives and friends of BRIAN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at St Philips Catholic Church, Vista Pde., Kotara South, this FRIDAY 21st June 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 19, 2019