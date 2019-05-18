|
|
PATRICK BRIAN 'SUP'
Late of Hawkins Masonic Village Edgeworth,
Formerly of Edgeworth
Passed away peacefully
15th May 2019
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved husband of Doreen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Thea, Cheryl and Wayne (dec'd), Karen and Darren. Loving Pop of Matthew and Alyssa, Lauren, Kale, Luke, Jordan and his great grandchildren Blake, and Kurt. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of SUP are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 24th May 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019