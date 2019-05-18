Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN PATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN PATRICK

Notice Condolences

BRIAN PATRICK Notice
PATRICK BRIAN 'SUP'



Late of Hawkins Masonic Village Edgeworth,

Formerly of Edgeworth

Passed away peacefully

15th May 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of Doreen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Thea, Cheryl and Wayne (dec'd), Karen and Darren. Loving Pop of Matthew and Alyssa, Lauren, Kale, Luke, Jordan and his great grandchildren Blake, and Kurt. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of SUP are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 24th May 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.