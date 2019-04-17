|
|
DRUCE Captain Brian Reginald 'Master Mariner'
12th April 2019
Late of Lake Macquarie, formerly of Sydney.
'The ancient Mariner finally in calm waters'
Dearly loved husband of Julie (dec). Loving father of Tony, Debbie, David, Michael and Jonathon. Adored grandfather of 8. Will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 95 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Brian's life this Thursday 18th April 2019 commencing 2.00pm in the Elouera Chapel, White Lady Funeral Home, 80 Maitland Road, Mayfield.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019