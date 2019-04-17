Home
WHITE LADY FUNERALS - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
1300 656 550
Captain Brian Reginald DRUCE

Captain Brian Reginald DRUCE Notice
DRUCE Captain Brian Reginald 'Master Mariner'

12th April 2019

Late of Lake Macquarie, formerly of Sydney.



'The ancient Mariner finally in calm waters'



Dearly loved husband of Julie (dec). Loving father of Tony, Debbie, David, Michael and Jonathon. Adored grandfather of 8. Will be sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 95 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Brian's life this Thursday 18th April 2019 commencing 2.00pm in the Elouera Chapel, White Lady Funeral Home, 80 Maitland Road, Mayfield.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
