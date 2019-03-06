|
|
CARLIN (Mick) Brian Silvester Late of Merewether
Died on Saturday 2nd March 2019
Aged 78 years
Brian was the wonderful husband of Margaret, a loving father of Scott and Gianne, Rohan and Nichole, and Nathan. He was the very proud grandfather of Indrani and Jonty, Caleb, Finn and Jasper, and a caring brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and loyal friend.
Margaret, Scott and Rohan invite our family and friends to celebrate Brian's life, at Wesley Uniting Church, Beaumont St Hamilton, on Monday 11th March 2019, service commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019