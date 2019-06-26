|
|
WIEBE BRIAN Late of
Cardiff Heights
Passed away 16.6.19
Aged 76
Dearly loved Husband of Marcia. Loved Father of David and Karen, Step-Father of Shane Frost and Tracey Rucker. Father-in-law to their families. Devoted Grandfather to Tayla, Georgia, Madison, Christopher and Lachlan. Brother and Brother-in-law of Margaret and Keith Atkins and family.
The Relatives and Friends of BRIAN are warmly intvited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Trinity Uniting Church, 48 Regent St, New Lambton on THURSDAY 27th June 2019 commencing at 11.00am. This service will be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019