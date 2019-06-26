Home
COOKE, Bridget Passed away peacefully on Thursday 13 June 2019. Late of Woollahra. Loving wife of Thomas (dec). Devoted mother and mother-in-law to Peter and Charlene, Judith and Simon, David and Dwi and Thomas (Jr) and Sally. Beloved grandmother (Grandy) of Alice, Alexander, Kathleen, Sally and Robert. Adoring great- grandmother of Charlie and Annabel. Aged 92 years Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Bridget's life on Monday 1 July 2019 at Clovelly Surf Club, 20 Victory Street Clovelly, commencing at 2pm. Bridget requested for all to wear bright clothing. It will not be a sombre occasion. The Celebration will be preceeded by a private cremation. The family would like to thank all of Bridget's carers for the last three years, in particular Helena and Evelyn. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St Vincent's Curran Foundation. Locked Bag 32, St Vincent's Hospital Darlinghurst NSW 1300. Gordon 9498 4455



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019
