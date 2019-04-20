Home
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
BRUCE CHARLES TRAPPEL

TRAPPEL BRUCE CHARLES Aged 76 Years

late of Largs

formerly of Bolwarra and East Maitland

Beloved husband of RUTH. Adored father of BEVERLEY and MICHAEL, RODNEY and SALLY-ANNE, TIANA and EDNEY. Cherished Poppy of BEAU, LOCHLAN, BREANNA, LAURYN, NIAMH, CIARRA and JAMES. Much loved son of BART and MARY (both dec), brother of DESMOND and TERRY and their families. A treasured member of the TRAPPEL, FORTIER, MAURER and MATE families and a great friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Josephs Catholic Church, East Maitland on WEDNESDAY, 24th April, 2019 at 2pm. Thence for the Morpeth Cemetery.

A true gentleman finally at peace.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
