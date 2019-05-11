Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan LADMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan LADMORE

Notice Condolences

Bryan LADMORE Notice
Ladmore Bryan Leslie Passed away peacefully 08.05.2019 Aged 72 Years Late of Weston Formerly of Mudgee Beloved partner of BRENDA. Much loved grandfather to 5. A dear brother and friend to many. Family and Friends of BRYAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. Mary's Anglican Church, First St., Weston this TUESDAY, 14.05.2019 at 1:30pm; thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Kurri Kurri. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.