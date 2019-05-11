|
|
Ladmore Bryan Leslie Passed away peacefully 08.05.2019 Aged 72 Years Late of Weston Formerly of Mudgee Beloved partner of BRENDA. Much loved grandfather to 5. A dear brother and friend to many. Family and Friends of BRYAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. Mary's Anglican Church, First St., Weston this TUESDAY, 14.05.2019 at 1:30pm; thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Kurri Kurri. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019