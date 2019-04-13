Home
LEAVEY, Sister Carmel OP OAM (Sister M. Raphael) April 10, 2019 St Mary's Villa, Concord Aged 93 years. Beloved daughter of William and Mary. Loving sister of Frank, Kevin, Bill, Mary, Gerald (all deceased), Joan and sister-in-law of Ann. Beloved aunt of their families. Sister Carmel was a much loved member of her Dominican Congregation for sixty-eight years. She is especially remembered for her devotion to Education - as researcher, author, teacher and director of the Institute of Religious Studies. May she rest in peace. Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Carmel will be celebrated in Santa Sabina Chapel, 90 The Boulevarde Strathfield on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 11.00am. Following refreshments, the Rite of Committal will take place at Rookwood Catholic Cemetery at 2.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
