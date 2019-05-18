|
|
WEBBER CARMEL GRACE Late of Georgetown Formerly of Hamilton North Aged 84 Years Dearly loved mother of Michael, Marie, Louise (dec), Terry, Vicki, David, Stephen, Christopher (dec), Kieran, Glenn, Michelle, Janene and Cheryl and loving mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt to their families. Relatives and friends of Carmel are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Platt Street Waratah this Monday morning 20th May 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 10am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Cemetery. Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019