DEIGHTON CAROL ANN Late of Rutherford
Formerly of Mayfield
Passed peacefully
6th June 2019
Aged 74 years
Dearly loved wife of Jeff (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Tina, Tracey (dec'd), Kelly and Mark, Leonie (Lucy), Lisa and Brendon. Loving nan of Daniel, Kayla, Dana, Guy, Tori, Paul (dec'd), Sharna, Montana, Mark, Joel, Molly, Savannah and great-grandmother to their families.
Family and friends of Carol are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Thursday 20th June 2019 service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019