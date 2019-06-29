Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole HOUSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Ann HOUSTON

Add a Memory
Carole Ann HOUSTON Notice
HOUSTON (Nee Baker) Carole Ann

Late of Stockton

Passed peacefully

Surrounded by family

26th June 2019

Aged 50 years



Dearly loved wife of Mark. Much loved mother of Mason. Cherished daughter and daughter in law of Beryl and Sno Baker (dec'd), Robyn and Peter Houston. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Bev and Chris, Steve and Geri, Shaun and Sharon. A beloved aunty, cousin, niece, colleague and friend.



The family and friends of Carole are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St Newcastle West, on Thursday 4th July, 2019, Funeral Liturgy commencing at 11am. An interment at Stockton Cemetery will take place following the service.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.