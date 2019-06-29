|
HOUSTON (Nee Baker) Carole Ann
Late of Stockton
Passed peacefully
Surrounded by family
26th June 2019
Aged 50 years
Dearly loved wife of Mark. Much loved mother of Mason. Cherished daughter and daughter in law of Beryl and Sno Baker (dec'd), Robyn and Peter Houston. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Bev and Chris, Steve and Geri, Shaun and Sharon. A beloved aunty, cousin, niece, colleague and friend.
The family and friends of Carole are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St Newcastle West, on Thursday 4th July, 2019, Funeral Liturgy commencing at 11am. An interment at Stockton Cemetery will take place following the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019