|
|
JONES Carole In loving memory of Carole Jones of Swansea who sadly passed away on Friday 14th June 2019 aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian, loving mother of Mark, Brett and Kerry, Mother in law of Jeanette, Tracey and Beverley and grandmother and great grandmother to their families who will dearly miss her. We warmly invite family and friends to celebrate Carole's life. A memorial service will be held at 10am Saturday 22nd June 2019 at Pettigrew Family Funerals Chapel, 444 Pacific Highway, Belmont. (Parking via Henry St)
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 19 to June 21, 2019