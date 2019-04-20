|
HILL Carolyn Anne Passed away
peacefully
17th April 2019
Late of Belmont
Aged 65 Years
Dearly loved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Belinda. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of CAROLYN's Life this FRIDAY 26th April 2019 in the White Lady Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 1pm.
In lieu of flowers your donation to the Australian Cancer Council would be greatly appreciated.
www.cancercouncil.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019