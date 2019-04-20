Home
Carolyn Anne HILL

Carolyn Anne HILL Notice
HILL Carolyn Anne Passed away

peacefully

17th April 2019

Late of Belmont

Aged 65 Years



Dearly loved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Belinda. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of CAROLYN's Life this FRIDAY 26th April 2019 in the White Lady Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 1pm.



In lieu of flowers your donation to the Australian Cancer Council would be greatly appreciated.

www.cancercouncil.com.au



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
