DOWNIE CAROLYN ANNE Late of New Lambton Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Much loved mother of Mark and Lee and grandmother to their families. Loved sister of Fran and good friend to many. Relatives and friends of Carolyn are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive Beresfield this Wednesday morning 6th March 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 10am. May She Rest In Peace 02 4952 3099



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
