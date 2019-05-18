Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine MULLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Frances (Haysman) MULLER

Notice Condolences

Catherine Frances (Haysman) MULLER Notice
MULLER Catherine Frances (Haysman) Aged 97 Years

of Ashtonfield

Beloved wife of the late AL MULLER, loving mother, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother of FRANCES, PATRICIA (dec), SUSAN (dec), STEPHANIE and PETER, STEPHEN and DONNA and their families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2 Ferraby Dr, Metford on FRIDAY, 24th May, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Heart or Kidney Disease Research would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.