MULLER Catherine Frances (Haysman) Aged 97 Years
of Ashtonfield
Beloved wife of the late AL MULLER, loving mother, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother of FRANCES, PATRICIA (dec), SUSAN (dec), STEPHANIE and PETER, STEPHEN and DONNA and their families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2 Ferraby Dr, Metford on FRIDAY, 24th May, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Heart or Kidney Disease Research would be appreciated.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019