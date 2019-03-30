|
|
PARKER Catherine Maria 23rd March 2019
Late of Raworth
Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Katrina and Lee, Nicole and Andrew, and Carlie and Mitch. Adored grandmother of Charlotte, Eliza, Gabrielle, Catherine, Tyler, Sophia, Mason, Chelsea and Halle. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 58 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Catherine's life this Tuesday 2nd April 2019 commencing at 10.00am at St Mary's Anglican Church, Church Street , Maitland.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019