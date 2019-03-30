Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Maria PARKER

Notice Condolences

Catherine Maria PARKER Notice
PARKER Catherine Maria 23rd March 2019

Late of Raworth



Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Katrina and Lee, Nicole and Andrew, and Carlie and Mitch. Adored grandmother of Charlotte, Eliza, Gabrielle, Catherine, Tyler, Sophia, Mason, Chelsea and Halle. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Will be sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 58 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Catherine's life this Tuesday 2nd April 2019 commencing at 10.00am at St Mary's Anglican Church, Church Street , Maitland.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.